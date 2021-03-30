'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4: Trailer, Premiere Date and How to Watch

The Handmaid’s Tale is back. After production was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic last year, the award-winning Hulu series is finally debuting its all-new, fourth season starring Elisabeth Moss. On Tuesday, the streaming platform shared the first official look at what’s to come as June (Moss) continues her harrowing journey as a rebel leader within Gilead in hopes of bringing the totalitarian society down and freeing its oppressed women and children, including her own daughter. Here’s everything you need to know (or remember) about the series ahead of its return in April.

What the Series Is About: Adapted from the classic 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood by Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale details the lives inside the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society that took over the U.S., with June (also known as Offred when she was first introduced) as one of the few fertile women forced into servitude and ritualized rape as a reproductive surrogate for her barren rulers, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).

Where Things Left Off: Season 3 kicked off with baby Nichole crossing the Canadian border with Emily (Alexis Bledel) while June opted to stay behind to rescue her oldest daughter, Hannah. Ultimately, she was met with many challenges -- the distrust of handmaid Ofmatthew (Ashleigh LaThrop), the vengeful eye of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and the Waterfords’ manipulative efforts to regain power and status in Gilead -- that reinforced her commitment to infiltrate an underground network of Marthas and come up with the ambitious Mayday plan to sneak children across the Canadian border.

In order to complete the rebellion, June was forced to stay behind once again. But this time she was joined by other handmaids, including Janine (Madeline Brewer), Brianna (Bahia Watson) and Alma (Nina Kiri). In the explosive finale, June was shot while several other handmaids and Marthas were killed. (Read a full recap of season 3.)

Hulu

What Season 4 Is About: In the new episodes, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

Trailer and Premiere Date: The intense trailer shows the extreme lengths in which June will go to keep up her promise as she and other rebel handmaids are on the run. Meanwhile, life in Canada continues to get more tricky as Commander Waterford and Serena try to negotiate their freedom. The Handmaid's Tale season 4 premieres on Wednesday, April 28.

How to Watch: The series is exclusively available to stream on Hulu and is accessible to subscribers of the platform. (Read ET’s guide about Hulu’s costs and subscriptions.) The fourth season will premiere with three new episodes on April 28 and will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu