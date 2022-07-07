'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Danielle Panabaker is a new mother of two! The 34-year-old actress announced her baby's arrival in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Our family just got a little bigger," The Flash star captioned a photo of herself holding a pair of tiny koala-themed baby socks.

"Baby is happy + healthy and we’re basking in all the love," she finished the post.

Panabaker announced her pregnancy in January, when she posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "Can’t keep it to myself anymore," she captioned the photo. "Swipe to see what’s keeping me smiling!"

In April, Panabaker updated fans on her pregnancy, writing that it had been a much different journey from her first child. "Feels like it’s flying by," she wrote. "Trying to slow down and enjoy it!"

Following the birth announcement, Panabaker's account has flooded with messages of congratulations. The Flash co-star Victoria Park wrote "Can’t wait to meet bb," and Batwoman actress Nicole Kang commented "Congrats to you!!! Sending all my love."

Brenda Song, who Panabaker co-starred with in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Stuck in the Suburbs, wrote "CONGRATS!!!! Miss you so much."

Panabaker welcomed her first child with her husband, Hayes Robbins, in April 2020. The couple tied the knot in 2017.