'The Flash' Ending With Shortened Season 9

Barry Allen is taking off for one final adventure. The Flash will officially hang up his supersuit after the upcoming ninth season, The CW announced Monday.

The new season, which begins production next month and is slated for 2023, will be a shortened one consisting of 13 episodes.

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement. "So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

This past season, The Flash averaged a little over 1 million viewers each episode.

When the series returns for its final chapter next year, original cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton -- who was vocal about her experience being a Black lead on a superhero show -- and Danielle Panabaker will return to to close out a nine-season run. Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight also star. The show has seen some turnover in recent years with several original cast members, including Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh and Jesse L. Martin, departing or downsizing their roles.

The CW renewed the long-running superhero drama for a ninth season back in March. With The Flash on its way out, the lone remaining DC titles on The CW docket are Stargirl and Superman & Lois, and the upcoming Gotham Knights.