'The Family Chantel': Chantel Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Lingerie for Pedro (Exclusive)

Chantel is all for spicing up her and Pedro's marriage! In this exclusive clip from Monday's The Family Chantel, Chantel tries on an eye-popping outfit for her husband in hopes of spending some sexy one-on-one time with him on their upcoming trip to New York.

In the clip, Chantel and Pedro are packing for their trip, and Chantel says she needs to pack some "hoe clothes" since they plan to be "romantic" in New York. She noted that between work and nursing school, it's been a long time since she and Pedro have spent quality time together.

Later, she gives him a preview of her all-black lingerie look.

"The physical connection has always been a huge part of our relationship," she says. "But, up until recently, I feel like it's been lacking."

Pedro hilariously replies, "You forgot about my platano."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET spoke with the couple before season 2 of The Family Chantel premiered earlier this month, and they joked about cameras documenting them spicing up their relationship.

"We keep the fire going now, you know what I mean?" Pedro said with a laugh.

As for Chantel, she cut in, "You might get a little too personal with next season, to be honest, to see how we try to keep the fire going. ... He brings the wood."

Watch the video below for more.