'The Crown's Josh O'Connor Thanks 'Force of Nature' Emma Corrin While Accepting Lead Actor Emmy

The Crown's sweep continues at the 2021 Emmys! Following Gillian Anderson and Olivia Colman's wins, Josh O'Connor accepted an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Prince Charles.

In his speech, O'Connor gave a sweet shout-out to Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana. She was also up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at Sunday's show, though Colman was awarded that honor.

"I'm an absolute wreck," O'Connor began his speech. "Thank you so much for this. That is the first line."

"Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life," he continued. "And the cast and crew, our producers and all the brilliant directors, you made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you. Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature, I love you very much."

The actor concluded, "Thank you to Chris, for pointing me in the right direction and believing in me from the start. Thanks to my mum, my dad, my brothers, my beautiful girlfriend for putting up with the chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of. Finally my grandparents, my grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather, Peter O'Connor, who hopefully will watch this in the morning, your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much."

While speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's show, O'Connor assured fans he'd celebrate with his co-stars (many of whom were watching from London) soon.

"They're amazing and I miss them all," O'Connor said. "...It's sad not to be together to celebrate the end of it, but we'll celebrate back in London."

