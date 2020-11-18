'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Reveals Her Strange and Hilarious Connection to Harry Styles

Fans all over the world are now seeing Emma Corrin dazzle as Lady Diana Spencer, a.k.a. Princess Diana, on season 4 of The Crown, but in real life, the 24-year-old British actress also has some glamorous connections. Corrin appeared on Tuesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she revealed that singer Harry Styles has close ties to her dog, whose name just happens to be Spencer.

"He once dog-sat for me," she revealed of the 26-year-old "Sign of the Times" singer. "The thing I love about this is also my dog has no idea, which I think is the wonderful thing about it. For a dog, it's just a person."

Despite their bond, Corrin doesn't think Styles will be helping her out again anytime soon.

"I was having dinner sort of near where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me, but not again. He hasn't done it again," she said. "And I think it's because halfway through the meal I got a message that just said, 'He won't stop farting. Is this normal?'"

Corrin is already receiving rave reviews for her role as the Princess of Wales as the new season follows Diana's journey from a teenager to that of a young woman.

Her co-star, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, previously opened up to ET about the first time he saw Corrin in costume.

“Seeing Emma for the first time as Diana was spooky,” he said. “It’s because we have such a clear memory of Diana. And so when Emma steps out with a wig and the amazing costumes... it was, like, really haunting, I thought.”