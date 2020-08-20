'The Crown' Season 4 Reveals Teaser and Premiere Date

The Crown is finally back with season 4. The Netflix historical drama about the royal family revealed the first teaser and a November premiere date on Thursday. The first official look at the upcoming installment sees Olivia Colman reprising her Emmy-nominated portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II, while formally introducing Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Colman is overheard saying as crowned matriarch, setting an ominous tone for the new season.

The 30-second clip also shows flashes of Thatcher, who had an icy relationship with the Queen, as well as Diana, as she’s set to make her royal debut -- something that fans know will change the royals’ relationship with the public forever.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

Season 4 picks up a short time after the events of season 3, with Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty and Charles Dance all reprising their roles as members of the royal family. Meanwhile, Emerald Fennell returns as outsider Camilla Shand.

As expected, and teased by the footage, season 4 will depict the early days of Prince Charles (O’Connor) and Diana’s relationship as well as the Queen’s interactions with Thatcher, who became the first female Prime Minister of Britain in 1979.

Making good on O’Connor’s promise that season 4 would be arriving “very shortly,”The Crown is set to return to Netflix on Nov. 15, narrowly finishing production on the show right before the coronavirus pandemic forced film and TV production to shut down all across the world.