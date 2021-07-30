'The Crown' Reveals First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Imelda Staunton is ready to take over for Olivia Colman. Netflix gave fans their first look at season 5 of The Crown on Friday, when they shared a photo of 65-year-old Staunton in character as Queen Elizabeth II.

In the pic, Staunton, who will portray the royal matriarch in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show, wears a patterned blouse and a pearl necklace, as she looks forward.

"An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton," Netflix wrote alongside the pic.

Staunton will follow Colman's Queen Elizabeth II reign, which lasted throughout the show's third and fourth seasons. Claire Foy originated the character in freshman and sophomore seasons of The Crown.

"I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts," Staunton said when she was cast in the role. "I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

Later, while speaking with ET, Staunton added, "I don’t want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me."

Netflix previously announced that, in addition to Staunton following in Colman's shoes, Jonathan Pryce will take over for Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will step in for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana after Emma Corrin originated the role in season 4.

The Crown seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.