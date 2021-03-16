'The Challenge: All Stars' Sets Cast and Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

The Challenge: All Stars is coming to Paramount+!

In just a matter of weeks, the stacked cast of returning Challenge favorites -- including 10 former winners -- will compete in a special all-star season that will kick off Thursday, April 1, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Tuesday. The nine-episode season will drop weekly.

The upcoming reality competition, being dubbed a "limited series," features 22 of the "most iconic, boldest and fiercest" Challenge alum from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for the chance to become the ultimate All Star and win the $500,000 grand prize. Some of the returning players haven't competed on The Challenge in more than 20 years.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge: All Stars follows competitors as they face "unprecedented, over-the-top challenges" in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

Here are the 22 challengers competing in All Stars:

Ace Amerson - 4 Challenges

Alton Williams - 4 Challenges, 1 win

Aneesa Ferreira - 14 Challenges

Arissa Hill - 1 Challenge

Beth Stolarczyk - 7 Challenges

Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges, 5 wins

Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges, 3 wins

Eric “Big Easy” Banks - 6 Challenges

Jemmye Carroll - 7 Challenges

Jisela Delgado - 3 Challenges

Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges

Katie Cooley - 9 Challenges, 1 win

KellyAnne Judd - 4 Challenges

Kendal Sheppard - 1 Challenge, 1 win

Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges

Mark Long - 6 Challenges, 2 wins

Nehemiah Clark - 4 Challenges, 1 win

Ruthie Alcaide - 4 Challenges

Syrus Yarbrough - 5 Challenges, 1 win

Teck Holmes - 1 Challenge

Trishelle Cannatella - 4 Challenges

Yes Duffy - 3 Challenges, 1 win

Additionally, Paramount+ will launch The Challenge: Aftermath, which takes viewers behind the scenes from the challenges, eliminations and drama on All Stars. Hosted by Challenge alum Devyn Simone, the after-show will be available to stream on Paramount+ and on The Challenge's YouTube channel.

Watch the official trailer for The Challenge: All Stars below.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

