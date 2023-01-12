The Chainsmokers Reveal They've Had Threesomes Together and With Fans in the Past

The Chainsmokers made a shocking revelation while on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast. The electronic duo comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart said they've had threesomes together, but they joked they were forced into the sticky situation.

Near the end of the hour-long conversation on the popular podcast, Cooper asked Pall, 37, and Taggart, 33, how often they're proposed threesomes together. Pall and Taggart tried to deflect the question at first, but their constant laughter clearly gave away the answer.

After beating around the bush, Pall revealed just how close they've gotten since joining forces in 2012.

"I think we were just like, 'What the f**k just happened?'" said Pall when describing the first time they embarked on a threesome together. "They were never planned. It's weird, I'm not gonna lie."

Taggart then went on to entirely blame Europe for the hookup, prompting Taggart to laugh nonstop.

"It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms," Pall explained. "In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart, so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

To be fair, the group says they've never hooked up with a hardcore fan who is wearing their merchandise, but it has happened in the past. They described their fanbase as "passive and chill" and "the most relaxed, nice fans ever."

Pall also described another precarious situation that led him to break up with a girlfriend after discovering she had been spying on him with a dog webcam. The DJ said his family and friends hated her, but the spying apparently crossed the line, and his ex-girlfriend went to great lengths to accomplish the spying.

"It was like, 'Oh my god. I've been getting spied on for seven months by this f**king pet camera," he said. "I got up close to it, and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and then covered it with an additional piece of electric tape perfectly cut out."

Pall later described the relationship as "the most unhealthy" and that he was "losing my mind."

The Chainsmokers are no strangers to giving fans insights into their personal lives. Back in August, they revealed rapper T.I. punched Taggart in the face after he planted a kiss on the rapper's cheek.

All good though. They immediately quashed things.