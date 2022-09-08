The Biggest Stars Queen Elizabeth II Met: From Marilyn Monroe to the 'Game of Thrones' Cast

The star-studded remembrances reflect Queen Elizabeth's time on the throne, where she met everyone from world leaders to iconic actors to famed athletes and modern-day pop stars.

Marilyn Monroe

The famed singer and Queen Elizabeth shook hands at a Royal Film Performance of The Battle of the River Plate in 1956.

Elizabeth Taylor

The actress and her soon-to-be husband, John Warner, met the Queen during a 1976 gala dinner in Washington D.C.

Meryl Streep

The Oscar winner was introduced to the Queen following a Royal Film Performance of Kramer vs Kramer in 1980.

Paul McCartney

Queen Elizabeth met the singer at The Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts in 1996.

Spice Girls

The famed U.K. girl group was introduced to the late monarch after their Royal Variety performance in 1997.

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat and Queen Elizabeth met backstage at the Dominion Theatre in London after the 2001 Royal Variety Performance.

Madonna

The singer curtsied when she met Queen Elizabeth at the 2002 world premiere of Die Another Day.

Lady Gaga

After her 2009 Royal Variety Performance, the pop star met the late monarch.

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga wasn't the only singer after the Dec. 2009 event, she was also introduced to Miley Cyrus.

Hugh Jackman

The actor shook hands with Queen Elizabeth during a 2011 royal reception for members of the Australian community living in the United Kingdom.

Elton John

The iconic singer has long had ties to the royal family and greeted the late monarchy herself following The Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

Angelina Jolie

The actress and philanthropist was presented with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George by Queen Elizabeth in 2014.

The cast of Game of Thrones

The cast of HBO's mega-hit series met the late monarch when she viewed some of the props from the series during the 2014 tour of Northern Ireland.

Anna Wintour

The Queen sat alongside the famed Vogue editor at designer Richard Quinn's runway show in 2018.

David Beckham

The former soccer star met Queen Elizabeth many times throughout her life, first in 2002 and most recently before the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in 2018.

