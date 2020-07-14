The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

There's no easier way to spruce up a space than lighting a scented candle. It's great for any day and night -- light it while reading on the couch, taking a relaxing bath or to set the mood for date night.
Shopping for a new candle is all about finding the scent that's most alluring to you. To help you find the perfect scented candle, we've selected eight great options from favorite brands such as Diptyque, Le Labo, P.F. Candle Co. and more.
We've got a wide range of smells to choose from, whether you're into a fresh floral scent or a warm, woody scent.
Check out ET Style's top picks.
Jo Malone's Orange Blossom scented candle will transport you into a sunny garden full of fresh flowers every time you light it.
Diptyque Baies is a popular, favorite scent from the brand known for their luxury candles. The smell is a fruity and floral scent.
If you prefer an earthy scent, Le Labo's Palo Santo 14 candle is one to try. Combined with cedar wood, labdanum, incense and patchouli, this scent imbues warmth, comfort and energy.
Named after Duke Ellington, this jazz legend-inspired candle from Harlem Candle Company is vibrant and sophisticated with top notes of bergamot, cinnamon and clary sage. Dim the lights and let it glow.
Yankee Candle is a great option for something sweet. This delicious vanilla scent is housed in a large jar that has over 110 hours of burn time.
If you love citrus, Boy Smells' Anjelica, part of the brand's Pride collection, gives a sparkling, summery scent with notes of Sicilian lemon, bitter orange, powdery musk and jasmine. The chic mint-green wax and jar are the cherry on top.
The Sandalwood Rose soy wax candle by P.F. Candle Co. is the perfect pairing of floral and woody thanks to cashmere rose, oud and sandalwood.
You've probably seen this gorgeous pink candle on Instagram. It's from Parisian brand Overose, and it smells how it looks -- like you're diving into a pool of rose petals.
