The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

If you're going to buy lingerie, Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for it. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, for the eyes of someone special or for yourself, beautiful intimates are always a treat.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for this year's love day, ET Style has plucked chic, sultry styles that'll make the wearer feel utterly confident and gorgeous. Showstoppers include a Savage X Fenty floral lace teddy, a glamorous feather trim robe, a sheer dotted babydoll chemise and a silk sleepwear set that's flirtatious and comfortable.

In addition to romantic undergarments for the boudoir, make sure you have everything you need for Valentine's Day. Check out our ideas for date night and Galentine's Day outfits, gifts for her, gifts for him, romantic movies to stream at home, chocolates and sweet treats

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below. 

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit

Amazon

Savage X Fenty Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit

A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

$75 AND UP AT AMAZON

Free People Anything Goes Slip Set

Free People Anything Goes Slip Set

Free People

Free People Anything Goes Slip Set

This Free People sleepwear set comes with a silky soft open-back cami and floaty shorts. 

$60 AT FREE PEOPLE

Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette

Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette

Aerie

Aerie Eyelash Lace Plunge Bralette

A lace bralette with plunging neckline, removable pads, adjustable straps and U-shape back. It also has a mesh cleavage panel to help hold everything in. 

$28 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $40)

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

Nordstrom

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.

$48 AT NORDSTROM

Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh and Lace Cheeky Panty

Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh & Lace Cheeky Panty

Lane Bryant

Cacique Spot Mesh & Lace Boost Balconette & Spot Mesh and Lace Cheeky Panty

A red lingerie set never fails to look sexy. Opt for this Cacique balconette bra and cheeky cut-out underwear.

BRA: $57 AND UP AT LANE BRYANT

PANTY: $19 AT LANE BRYANT

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll

Only Hearts Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll

Shopbop

Only Hearts Coucou Lola Babydoll

Turn up the heat in this sheer dotted babydoll chemise by Only Hearts.

$110 AT SHOPBOP

Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack

Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack

Bare Necessities

Cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Low Rise Thong 3-Pack

Need to stock up your top drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the perfect shades of Valentine's Day red. 

$60 AT BARE NECESSITIES

Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe

meshki feather robe

Meshki

Meshki Short Feather Trim Robe

Channel Victoria's Secret angel vibes for the special occasion in this glamorous feather trim robe from Meshki.  

$57 AT MESHKI

Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black

Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black

ASOS

Calvin Klein Logo Lace Triangle Bralette in Black

A sexier version of the sporty Calvin Klein logo band bra. This delicate lace design has a special message, too.

$41 AT ASOS

Women 4-Piece Lingerie Set

Women Push Up Embroidery Bras Set Lace Lingerie Bra and Panties and Socks 4 Piece

Amazon

Women 4-Piece Lingerie Set

This 4-piece Lingerie set comes with a push up embroidery bra, underwear set and socks. This lingerie set also comes in two other colors -- Black and White. At this price for the full set, it's a no-brainer! Get it now while supplies last.

$30.99 AT AMAZON

Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set

Agent Provocateur lingerie set

Net-A-Porter

Agent Provocateur Zadi Metallic Embroidered Tulle Set

If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, this Agent Provocateur embroidered tulle matching bra, thong and garter belt will elevate your lingerie drawer.

BRA: $120; THONG: $70; BELT: $90 AT NAP

Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset

Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset

Frederick's of Hollywood

Frederick's of Hollywood Hollywood Dream Hourglass Corset

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.

$28 AT FREDERICK'S (REGULARLY $70)

