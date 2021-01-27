The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

If you're going to buy lingerie, Valentine's Day is the perfect holiday for it. Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, for the eyes of someone special or for yourself, beautiful intimates are always a treat.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie for this year's love day, ET Style has plucked chic, sultry styles that'll make the wearer feel utterly confident and gorgeous. Showstoppers include a Savage X Fenty floral lace teddy, a glamorous feather trim robe, a sheer dotted babydoll chemise and a silk sleepwear set that's flirtatious and comfortable.

Shop the best Valentine's Day lingerie below.

Amazon

A gorgeous lavender floral lace teddy with open front and strappy back from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty.

$75 AND UP AT AMAZON

Free People

This Free People sleepwear set comes with a silky soft open-back cami and floaty shorts.

$60 AT FREE PEOPLE

Aerie

A lace bralette with plunging neckline, removable pads, adjustable straps and U-shape back. It also has a mesh cleavage panel to help hold everything in.

$28 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $40)

Nordstrom

This halter sheer lace bodysuit is the perfect Valentine's lingerie. We love the satin bow detail for an extra romantic touch.

$48 AT NORDSTROM

Lane Bryant

A red lingerie set never fails to look sexy. Opt for this Cacique balconette bra and cheeky cut-out underwear.

BRA: $57 AND UP AT LANE BRYANT

PANTY: $19 AT LANE BRYANT

Shopbop

Turn up the heat in this sheer dotted babydoll chemise by Only Hearts.

$110 AT SHOPBOP

Bare Necessities

Need to stock up your top drawer? This Cosabella thong panty set comes in the perfect shades of Valentine's Day red.

$60 AT BARE NECESSITIES

Meshki

Channel Victoria's Secret angel vibes for the special occasion in this glamorous feather trim robe from Meshki.

$57 AT MESHKI

ASOS

A sexier version of the sporty Calvin Klein logo band bra. This delicate lace design has a special message, too.

$41 AT ASOS

Amazon

This 4-piece Lingerie set comes with a push up embroidery bra, underwear set and socks. This lingerie set also comes in two other colors -- Black and White. At this price for the full set, it's a no-brainer! Get it now while supplies last.

$30.99 AT AMAZON

Net-A-Porter

If you're looking to invest in luxury lingerie, this Agent Provocateur embroidered tulle matching bra, thong and garter belt will elevate your lingerie drawer.

BRA: $120; THONG: $70; BELT: $90 AT NAP

Frederick's of Hollywood

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to wear a corset. Our pick is this flirty blue jacquard design from Frederick's of Hollywood.

$28 AT FREDERICK'S (REGULARLY $70)