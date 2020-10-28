x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment Tonight

The Best Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More

The Best Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More

If you're stuck on holiday shopping, looking to celebrity brands will sure spark ideas! Whether you're browsing for fashion items, beauty products or cookware, there's probably a star who has a line for it. 

Since we're always on the lookout for the latest celebrity collections, ET Style has selected the best star-created buys that are perfect for gifting during the holiday season. Shop a range of products from limited-edition makeup sets from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty to Jennifer Lopez's handbag collaboration with Coach and Rachael Ray's kitchen essentials.

If you need even more gifting ideas, check out our extensive holiday gift guide that includes stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, subscription boxes and so much more.

Shop the best holiday gifts from celebrity brands below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gifts for Men from Lululemon, Herschel, Madewell and More

Holiday Gifts for Under $100 at Amazon

Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Holiday Gifts

The Best White Elephant Holiday Gifts