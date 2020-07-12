The Best Holiday Gifts for Makeup Lovers

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list this year who's obsessed with all things makeup and beauty, this is the gift guide you've been looking for. After trying and testing all of this year's beauty drops, plus some tried-and-true items, the ET Style editors have rounded up the best of the best. You're not only going to want to scoop these up for your loved ones, you'll also want to add one (or a few, let's be honest) into your cart for yourself!

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best makeup gifts to buy this holiday season.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Rare Beauty's makeup sponge is giving the Beauty Blender a run for its money. The diamond-shaped tip is ideal for a precise application under the eyes.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

We've tried it, and we're obsessed! This long-lasting liquid blush blends out into a gorgeous flush of color.

Morphe

Nikita Dragun collaborated with Morphe on this vividly colorful palette of 35 shades. At $30, this playful palette is a steal!

Morphe

Morphe's lightweight yet long-wearing foundation both hydrates and provides light, buildable coverage. Plus, it boasts a ton of rave reviews from makeup lovers.

Fenty Beauty

A limited-edition set of some of our favorites from Fenty Beauty is a no-brainer gift for any makeup lover.

REGULARLY $25

Makeup By Mario

Harness your inner artist and create an endless array of custom lip shades with the professional palette by Kim Kardashian's long-time makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic.

Morphe

This set of 7 brushes offers every tool you'll need to create the most show-stopping look you can image.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

A hydrating, nourishing balm with a natural hint of color. Definitely a new staple in our makeup bag.

Morphe

A collection of bold and bright eyeshadow shades with a generous dose of nostalgia.