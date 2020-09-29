x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment Tonight

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

All that hand washing you've been doing lately can help keep you safe -- but it can also make your hands unbearably dry. Luckily, Glossier's hand cream is perfect for you to nourish your chapped and flaky skin with all the hydration it needs.

The nutrient-rich Glossier Hand Cream, which was two years in the making, uses moisturizing ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and coconut fruit extract to soothe and calm skin without the greasiness that some creams leave in their wake. The moisture absorbs in about five seconds and then stays locked in. As for the smell? So fresh and so clean -- it's basically Glossier You reimagined for hands.

But here's the coolest part: The first 10,000 units of Glossier Hand Cream as well as other products are being donated to hospital and healthcare workers in the U.S. Combined with the squeezable, pod-like packaging (it's recyclable!) and another Glossier product that reaches cult-like status. 

Shop these items and our other favorite Glossier beauty collections for lips, skin, brows and more below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty and Perfume Deals

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for the Holiday Season

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas

26 Best Eye Creams -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Obagi, Bliss, Kiehl's, Stila and More

Botox Alternatives: 34 Wrinkle Treatments We Love

22 Best Perfume for Women From Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and More

23 Best Face Moisturizers From Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, Tula, Obagi and More

16 Best Face Oils -- Drunk Elephant, La Mer, Chanel, L'Occitane and More

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!

The Best Lipstick From MAC, Stila, Tarte, Origins and More

Tarte Sale: 30-50% off Lashes, Liner & Lip Items

Rihanna's Fenty Skin Is Here!