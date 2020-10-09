The Best Fitness Trackers -- Fitbit, Apple Watch, Garmin Vivosmart and More

Whether you're an athlete or looking to have a more active lifestyle, a fitness tracker watch is a great way to stay motivated to move and monitor progress.

Fitness smartwatches can be useful to wear for evening strolls, intense at-home workouts or just all day, every day. To help you choose the right one, we have gathered six styles that range in features and price that'll fit your needs.

Browse through a variety of choices such as the classic Fitbit, the fan favorite Apple Watch and the affordable Samsung Galaxy Fit.

Shop ET Style's top selects of the best fitness tracker options ahead.