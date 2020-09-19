The Best Dry Shampoo for All Hair Types

It's no surprise dry shampoo is a staple haircare product. Whether you're skipping washing to maintain the health of your hair, need a refresh after working out or are just too lazy (we've all been there) spritzing on dry shampoo saves you from having a bad hair day.

Dry shampoo is great to use in between washes. Most are made with a powder formula that absorbs excess oil, sweat and impurities from the scalp and hair for a cleaner, fresher feel and look. Tip: Make sure to work in the dry shampoo to the root and hair by massaging with your fingers to get rid of any residue.

To help you find the perfect dry shampoo, we've gathered eight of the best options in the market that work for all hair types, including curly hair, coily hair, straight hair and wavy hair. Depending on what you want in a dry shampoo -- a simple cleansing spray to one that boosts volume -- you're sure to find one for your hair.

Ahead, check out the best dry shampoo options from Batiste, Klorane, Drybar, Oribe and more.