The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas for 2020

Halloween plans are expected to be much more low-key this year as the country continues to follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Even though we're celebrating the spooky holiday from home, it doesn't mean we can't go all out in dressing up!

To spark some Halloween costume ideas, we've gathered outfit options inspired by some of 2020's most iconic celebrities that'll get you excited about the fun holiday (and perhaps win a virtual costume contest). From Beyoncé's show-stopping ensembles in Black Is King to the eccentric real-life characters of Tiger King, these stars are perfect for emulating during Halloween.

Ahead, shop key items to channel our favorite 2020 celebrities.

Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic in Tiger King

The stars of Netflix's crime documentary Tiger King have become two of this year's most memorable pop culture sensations. Joe Exotic's eccentric style consists of a statement printed button-down shirt, casual slim pants, beaded necklace and mirrored sport sunglasses (don't forget a blonde mullet wig!). To dress like Carole Baskin, combine a floaty printed tunic with boot-cut jeans and, of course, a flower crown.

Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin

Beyoncé in Black Is King

Beyonce's visual album Black Is King was filled with a multitude of jaw-dropping fashion moments throughout the film -- 63 looks to be exact. Any one of the superstar's costumes would make for an amazing Halloween number, but we're partial to this head-turning leopard print jumpsuit paired with strappy heels and sparkly oversized sunglasses.

Tik Tok Stars

There's no doubt Tik Tok became the biggest social media app of 2020, and the stars who have rose to fame from posting addictive dance videos are now huge celebs. If you want to dress comfy and casual this Halloween, a TikToker outfit -- inspired by stars like Addison Rae and sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio -- is a great choice. All you need is a tie-dye tee or hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in "WAP"

The hip-hop stars' collaboration had everyone talking with their sizzling "WAP" music video, which had no shortage of red-hot ensembles (and celebrity cameos). Channel Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's video style in a sexy, fashion-forward matching set and glamorous makeup.

John Krasinski in "Some Good News"

To instill some hope and, well, good news during this uncertain year, John Krasinski started a YouTube channel called "Some Good News" where he shares inspiring stories and checks in with celebrity guests from the comfort of his home office. To recreate the actor's at-home anchor 'fit, wear a suit jacket, shirt and tie, finished off with comfy loungewear shorts in true quarantine fashion. A hand-drawn "SGN" sign would really complete the look.

