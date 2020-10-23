The Best Black Friday Deals and Online Sales So Far

The buzz of Amazon Prime Day savings is gone, and now it's time to start thinking about Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's holiday shopping season, and these are the rules.

As the winter holidays inch closer, so do the deals on everything from beauty products and designer shoes to home decor and electronics. This year, shoppers can expect the holiday shopping season to be more spread out -- making for a less stressful November and December -- with some deals kicking off before Halloween and a few live right now.

With 2020's major pivot to online sales and some brick-and-mortar stores remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, there's never been a better time to knock out all of your gift shopping from the comfort of your couch. And if you need a new couch, many of those will be on sale too.

Check out the early Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes -- below. And we've got our ear to the ground, so stay tuned for many more updates!

Abbio

From Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, use promo code ABBIOHOLIDAY25 to take 25% off sitewide during the cookware brand's pre-Thanksgiving VIP sale. Then, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, use promo code ABBIOBF25 to take 25% off sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Buy

Head to Best Buy's site for Deal of the Day holiday savings on items that have included the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer, Nixplay digital photo frame, Wakeman camping tent and Conair Hot Air Brush Styler.

Dell

Check out a bunch of current and upcoming Black Friday deals on computers, monitors and electronics from Dell -- we've seen laptop models for up to 28% off.

Lowe's

Lowe's has launched a new approach to holiday savings this year, with one-day Cyber Steals (and savings upward of 40%) on select appliances and home renovation items, while supplies last.

Target

Target will offer Black Friday deals throughout November, with discounts on home goods, clothing, accessories, electronics and more. Starting Nov. 29, you'll be able to preview the upcoming week’s Black Friday Now deals every Thursday. And from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 -- for the first time at Target -- you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a Black Friday deal if it's offered for a lower price in store or online.

Walmart

The mega-retailer's three-part Black Friday deals begin very early this year: Nov. 4. See our breakdown on the details of each sale event and preview the products that'll be on sale.