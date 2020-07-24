The Best Beach Hats for Sun Protection: Shop Straw, Bucket and More Styles

Summer calls for a great sun hat. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard, sunbathing at the pool or beach, or just going for a walk around the neighborhood, wearing extra sun protection -- in addition to sunscreen, of course -- is always a good idea.
Plus, a summer hat is a stylish accessory to wear with warm-weather staples like dresses, swimsuits and denim shorts.
Choose from straw, bucket, cap and more hat styles.
Shop ET Style's top picks.
If you're not into a sun hat, try a sporty baseball cap instead like this Adidas design with heart embroidery.
