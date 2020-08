The Best Back to School Supplies for On-Campus Learning

If your kid, teen or college student is returning to school in-person soon, now's the time to make sure they have all the must-have school supply options.

From pens to notebooks and a great backpack, checking off everything on the school supply list is essential for a successful school year. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best school supplies for on-campus learning for all levels.

If they're continuing lessons from home, check out supplies for distance learning.