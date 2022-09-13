x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Dishes on What He Knows About Season 2 (Exclusive)

'The Bear's Jeremy Allen White Dishes on What He Knows About Season 2 (Exclusive)

Jeremy Allen White dishing out a few crumbs for what we can expect from season 2 of The Bear? Yes, chef! 

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the star of the hit Hulu series Monday night at Disney's Emmys after-party, where he admitted to just how little he knows about what's next for Carmy and his kitchen comrades. 

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t read anything," he said. "I think we’ll build The Bear -- we’ll build the restaurant. I know that much."

In the final moments of the season 1 finale, viewers watch Carmy hang a sign in the restaurant window that reads, "The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage. The Bear is coming" -- a reference to the name of the restaurant he wants to start and a callback to the show's name. 

Now, as the countdown continues to new episodes, the Shameless alum can add yet another role to his resume: the internet's boyfriend. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I’ve heard about it," he told ET of the title making the rounds online. "I have a pretty nice, healthy distance. I have Instagram. I don’t have Twitter. I don’t really pay too much attention."

Still, "It’s flattering," the father of two said. "It’s very nice."

Emmy viewers got to see White and his co-star, Ayo Edebiri, present the award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. As Edebiri wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to the @televisionacad for letting me and Jeremy present."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Are Married

'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White Welcomes First Child With Longtime Girlfriend Addison Timlin

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Town Hall: Inflation

Before You Leave, Check This Out