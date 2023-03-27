The Band Perry Announce They're Taking a 'Creative Break'

The Band Perry is over -- for now. On Monday, the group, comprised of siblings Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, said that they are taking a "creative break."

"To our TBP friends and family: We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," the statement, shared on the group's official Instagram account, read.

"During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true! Love you all. Kimberly, Reid and Neil," the statement concluded.

Next to the post was a caption telling fans to follow them on their respective Instagram accounts for "all of our creative and life updates."

The Band Perry released their debut album, The Band Perry, in 2010, which included their breakout single, "Hip to My Heart," and their most successful song to date, "If I Die Young."

In 2013, the group followed-up with their second album, Pioneer. Over the course of their career, the group also released EPs and singles. The trio released their EP, Nite Swim, in 2019, which was also the last year the trio performed together as a group.

So far, Kimberly is the only one of the members to hint at what's next. On her personal Instagram, the 39-year-old singer teased her new era with an Instagram Photo block.

"Hi…," she simply captioned the post.