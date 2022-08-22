'The Bachelorette': Tyler Reveals If He Still Has Feelings for Rachel After His Heartbreaking Exit (Exclusive)

Tyler Norris is over Rachel Recchia. The small business owner was sent home in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night's Hometown episode of The Bachelorette, but, when ET spoke with him at the "Men Tell All" taping, he revealed he's doing better in the weeks since the devastating moment.

While Tyler acknowledged that his relationship with Rachel "didn't end the way I wanted it to," he's come to accept the outcome. "Feelings are gone now," he told ET. "I'm doing good now."

"When you put your whole heart out there for someone and it's not reciprocated [and] things end abruptly, sometimes you have to come to terms with that," Tyler said. "It's not your person and that's how I took it."

Tyler added that he's not going to let this heartbreak prevent him from being vulnerable in the future.

"I put my heart out there, I really fell for someone hard, but I can't stop myself from hopefully opening up from somebody down the line," he said.

Though things didn't work out with Rachel, Tyler has no hard feelings toward the pilot, who ended things with him in his hometown, before he introduced her to his family.

"As a Bachelorette you have the hardest job, being able to navigate all these relationships," he said. "It's not something you do in your everyday life. You're used to dating one person and staying true to that person, but now you have to navigate all these amazing men."

"She's had a lot of ups and a lot of downs. It wasn't easy for her whatsoever, but I think that she wore her heart on her sleeve the entire time," Tyler continued. "All the emotions that she had just show how big of a heart that she has. That's the best quality about her -- being open with people, being able to share how she actually feels."

Tyler concluded of his ex, "I think overall she did an amazing job as the Bachelorette. I was so happy that it was her."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.