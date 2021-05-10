'The Bachelorette': Rumored Bachelor Clayton Echard Says Michelle Young 'Could Be the One' in New Preview

Michelle Young's journey for love is fast approaching! At the end of Tuesday's season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, fans got a peek at the teacher's upcoming season of The Bachelorette, and viewers are in for a wild ride.

Among the standout moments in the lengthy sneak peek is the appearance of Clayton Echard, who's rumored to be the next Bachelor. Clayton seemingly confirmed reports of his casting while speaking to a crowd last month, but ABC has yet to comment on the speculation. ET previously reached out to the network.

In the Bachelorette trailer, though, being the Bachelor seems to be the last thing on Clayton's mind. "The more time I spend with her, the more that I realize she could be the one," he says of Michelle. Later in the trailer, Clayton, and many of the other men, is seen sobbing.

Clayton also appears to get in on some drama in the house, when rumors fly that one of the other guys knew Michelle before filming began. "There’s something he’s not telling us," Clayton says.

He gets into it with fellow contestant Nayte, too, calling him "a player," before stating, "You’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality TV show."

Michelle's whole journey doesn't revolve around Clayton, though. The preview shows the new Bachelorette gushing over feeling "super special" as she looks for "my soulmate, my best friend, someone who’s going to change the world with me."

Most of the guys seem all-in, too, with one man praising her as "an amazing, beautiful, strong Black woman," and another stating that she's "a one-in-a-billion girl."

Michelle has "the hottest kiss" of her life with one suitor, feels "fireworks" with another, and gushes that she's "in love" with a third.

It can't all be easy, though, as co-host Tayshia Adams breaks the news that she and fellow co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe "found something that is actually really alarming" in one of the guys' luggage.

"Someone is planning out their every move," Tayshia claims, as Michelle breaks down in tears.

Talk of "a rat" being on the show is teased, as Michelle confesses that she feels "unseen" by one man and "can no longer trust another."

The sneak peek ends with Michelle reading a letter to her future soulmate.

"Finding love hasn’t really been easy for me. I was never the girl invited to cute dates at the apple orchard in the fall. I was the girl picked last for prom, but the first for basketball," she says. "It was like there was nobody like me. Before there was nobody to see me. Hey, soulmate, if you’re listening, you’ll need to understand, in my heart of hearts, all I’ve ever wanted is love, and I hope you can be that man."

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.