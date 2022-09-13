'The Bachelorette' Finale Preview: Rachel Feels 'Betrayed' By Tino and Gabby Fears Rejection From Erich

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey aren't riding off into the sunset just yet. The first part of The Bachelorette's season finale aired Tuesday, and saw the co-leads narrow down their pool of suitors to one each -- Tino for Rachel and Erich for Gabby.

However, in a preview of the season's conclusion, which is set to air Sept. 20, neither Rachel nor Gabby's relationships are without conflict.

The sneak peek starts out on a positive note, with Rachel gushing to Gabby, "We are literally about to be engaged tomorrow to our dream guys."

For Rachel, Tino is "truly the man of my dreams," as she tells the cameras, "This is the day I've been waiting for my whole life."

That day may not turn out as Rachel hopes, as she tells Tino, " I just really need to tell you something that's been weighing on me."

"There's just no way this works out," Tino exclaims while trying to avoid the cameras, and with a sobbing Rachel nearby. "She's throwing me under the bus saying all of this is lies?"

The pair appear to have it out after that, with Rachel yelling at Tino, "You're lying straight to my face. Look me in the eyes and lie to me again."

"You did say that," he screams. "You said that!"

"I want an answer for why you did what you did," Rachel replies, before stating in a confessional, "I have never felt this blindsided and betrayed. I'm done."

Meanwhile, Gabby is crossing her fingers for a proposal from Erich, something that the pair disagreed about during Tuesday night's episode.

"I do love Erich with my whole heart, so I do want a proposal from him," she explains in a confessional. "Nobody can tell me I'm crazy. He said, 'I want to leave here and I want to date you.'"

Gabby's worries about Erich's plans stem from the fact that all she knows "is rejection," something she calls "scary as hell."

"Honestly," Gabby says in a confessional, "I think he might walk away."

Part 2 of The Bachelorette's live season finale will air Tuesday, Sept. 20 on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.