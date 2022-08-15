'The Bachelorette' Episode 6 Recap: Gabby Eliminates a Frontrunner as COVID-19 Ends Another Man's Journey

The Bachelorette is as dramatic as ever, one week before Hometowns. As Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia took their journey to Amsterdam, Gabby sent one surprising suitor home and had another that was forced to exit, while the Rachel's love stories continued to grow, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

With Hometowns fast approaching, the episode began with a devastating realization for Gabby on her one-on-one date. In contrast, Rachel's one-on-one date was straight out of a fairy tale.

Gabby's challenging week continued, as she was forced to say goodbye to one man after an X-rated group date. Rachel's group date was far less dramatic, until one of her frontrunners took offense to not receiving a rose at the end of the night.

Keep reading for ET's recap of episode 6 of The Bachelorette.

Gabby's One-on-One Date Ends in Heartbreak

As Gabby prepared for her one-on-one date with Nate, she couldn't stop thinking about the fact that he's a single dad.

"I take the potential of being a mom so seriously because of my past. At times childhood was hard and parenting didn’t look like it does in other people," Gabby, who's estranged from her mom, told the cameras. "I’m terrified of maybe putting someone else in my position, or maybe making the wrong decision. I have to weigh these options really heavily."

Despite loving the way Nate "treats me and the way he looks at me and the way he sees me," Gabby admitted that she goes "back and forth on if I want to be a mother."

Right now, at least, Gabby said that she isn't ready to be a mom. Sadly, that means she and Nate had to end things.

"I have more healing and growing to do before I become a mom," Gabby said through tears in a confessional. "My life isn’t in a place where I can fully commit and take on that responsibility wholeheartedly. You want to be together so bad but you can’t. I don’t know if I should’ve done it earlier. This is just when it gets so hard."

With that, Gabby and Nate sat down on a bench to have a tough conversation. While sobbing, Gabby told the electrical engineer, "It's not you, it's me."

"I know it’s so cliché. I’m terrified of not just being a mom, but being bad at it," Gabby admitted. "I see you and I know you’re such a good dad. I know she’s so lucky to have you. Really. She has to be the luckiest girl in the world. I know meeting her, if I were to, I wouldn’t have a choice but to fall in love, because I know how much she’s like you."

"For one, I know when the time comes, you’re going to be a great mom," Nate told Gabby, before assuring her, "I would never be upset at you for being truthful. This has been one of the best experiences ever. I’m so glad I met you."

In a teary-eyed confessional, Gabby's heartbreak was clear.

"I just want to be able to go into motherhood knowing 100 percent and I can’t say that I do right now. It just seems unfair that it’s someone that I was maybe falling in love with," she said. "I don’t know if I made a mistake. I can’t think clearly. Even just the way that he handled everything makes me want to be with him more."

Nate felt similarly, telling the cameras, "This feels like a bit heartbreak, a bit confusion... I’ve never communicated with someone so easily... I’m still falling for her. I’m just sad it’s over."

Zach Is Falling in Love With Rachel

Rachel and Zach's one-on-one date was far cheerier, as they walked through fields of tulips, took Polaroid pictures, rode bikes through the countryside, and lounged in a hot tub.

"Zach always makes me feel great and seen and really special. We have a playful, great relationship. We have a lot of chemistry. Zach is so in touch with his emotions, but he still can have fun. We can be goofy," Rachel said in a confessional. "I think Zach just really has all of the qualities you could want in a partner."

Zach, meanwhile, felt "on top of the world" during his date with the pilot.

"I can see my future with her without a doubt," he told the cameras. "... Rachel is everything I’ve ever wanted. She still gives me butterflies. She’s absolutely stunning. She’s so fun. She’s so kind. From moment one with her, she’s made me feel comfortable... I think I may be falling in love with her."

After a day that Rachel described as "a fairy tale," the pair had an equally romantic dinner, where Zach opened up about his struggles with self-love.

Zach revealed that, after his last relationship, he was "severely overweight" and "wasn't OK."

"I realized that I was not happy and I didn’t have anything that resembled love for myself. When I was trying to seek that in others I couldn’t find it," Zach said. "... I needed to make sure I myself became whole and figured out what was the problem, how do I fix it, and then, once I’m whole, I want to share that love with someone."

Zach credited therapy with his growth, something he and Rachel bonded over. After Rachel told Zach that he's "so deserving of love," he sweetly one-upped her by admitting, "It’s crazy to say, but I’m falling in love with you."

With that, Rachel offered Zach a rose and he accepted.

"I think my family is going to adore Rachel," he said in a confessional. "... After tonight, an engagement feels and seems like a very, very real possibility."

Gabby Gets Sexy With Her Guys

The night before her group date, Gabby told the rest of the guys about the reason for Nate's departure. They all took her confession well, offering her hugs and vowing to make the next day a fun one.

The group date, it turned out, was quite unexpected, as a leather-dressed and whip-clad woman quizzed the guys about their sexual prowess. The guys had to pick a safe word, allow Gabby to tickle them, and put on blindfolds as Gabby sprayed whipped cream on them, whipped them, and dripped hot wax on them.

While Jason said in a confessional that the date was "one of my worst nightmares," all the guys took the sexy fun in stride. They were, however, looking forward to more serious discussions at the after-party, but that didn't come to fruition.

Right before Gabby made her way to the nighttime portion of the group date, host Jesse Palmer showed up with some unexpected -- and welcome -- news: Logan tested positive for COVID-19, and the party had been canceled.

Tino Acts Like 'a Real Baby Back B**ch'

Rachel brought her guys on a date in the cheese capital of the world, where they all competed in a strongest man competition. Tino ended up being crowned the Cheese King, and was feeling great going into the after-party.

That night, Aven told Rachel he was ready to take "the next step" and would be "so honored" to introduce her to his parents. Tyler agreed, telling Rachel, "I am 100 percent ready to introduce you to my parents. I take it very, very seriously... I’m falling very, very hard for you. You’re everything I could ask for in somebody." Ethan concurred, admitting to the pilot, "I want to introduce you to them. I was waiting for the person to open up my heart to, and it’s you."

When Tino's turn came, the general contractor said of Hometowns, "I would’ve done it two weeks ago... I haven’t had a doubt in weeks."

In a confessional afterward, Tino couldn't help but praise himself, telling the cameras, "I think I totally hit it out of the park... I’m really expecting [the rose] because I feel like I’m her person."

Tino did not, however, receive the rose, as that honor went to Tyler. Tino stormed out of the room as soon as Rachel departed and expressed disbelief in a confessional.

"I’m at a loss for words. I don’t f**king get it. I hit every point today, had the amazing moments. We literally were just talking about [how] she feels so strongly for me," he said. "I just can’t see something connecting on a deeper level than that. This is a f**king joke. It really makes me wonder if I’m not seeing things clearly... The fear is that I’m falling really hard for this girl and she’s not, and that never has occurred to me until tonight. This is making me second-guess everything."

As Tino ranted, Tyler complained to the other guys, "Tino’s acting like a real baby back b**ch."

At the rose ceremony, though, Tino did earn a rose, as did Aven, which sent Ethan home. On Gabby's side, Erich, Jason and Johnny each got a rose, and Spencer was sent home.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.