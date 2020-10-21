'The Bachelorette': Dale Says Clare Crawley Doesn't Need to 'Waste' Time With Anyone Else After Just One Date

Clare Crawley was pretty sure she just met her husband after coming face to face with Dale Moss on the season premiere of The Bachelorette -- and it seems he may be just as sure of their romance. The pair's relationship continued on Tuesday night's episode of the ABC dating show, during which Dale said that Clare shouldn't "waste" her time with the other men.

The comment came after Clare's very first group date. The guys impressed her during the day portion of the date, but when it came time for the cocktail party at night, no one rushed to sweep her away. Embarrassed by the awkward silence, Clare confronted the men. "The truth of the matter is, it just hurt me," she said.

Some of the men apologized, while one said he didn't know it was time to swoop in and steal her for a conversation.

"It doesn't matter. You shouldn't feel like that," Dale told Clare and the rest of the group. "I feel like sh*t knowing that you felt like that. I never want you to feel like that when I'm around. Never again will I restrict how I feel if there's 10, nine, whatever men. Since I've been here, since our first night together, since getting the first impression rose, I was like, on cloud nine. I've been on cloud nine. I'm still on cloud nine."

Dale then grabbed the Bachelorette's hand and led her away for a private chat. "I don't like you feeling like that. And I am protective," Dale told Clare. "I'm here. This is our time."

Clare told Dale that he scares her. "You scare me because of how I already feel about you, and I want you to know how much, even this early on, I totally have feelings for you," she confessed.

"I feel the same way," Dale assured her. "I'm not going to lie. And I wouldn't say the things that I say if I didn't mean them. To say I have strong feelings for you, hell yeah. There's no denying it. And I'm not like, going to shy away from it or anything."

Dale confirmed his feelings for Clare to the camera after their time together. "Clare is someone I can see myself falling in love with. She knows I have feelings for her, and I know she has feelings for me. And I want her to know there's no more time you need to waste with anyone else, because I got you," he said.

Clare and Dale are certainly moving fast. In an interview with ET last week, Clare said she was "instantly" drawn to the 32-year-old former football player.

"It was one of those intangible, goosebumps all over the body [things]. Like, what just happened?" Clare recalled. "For me, being a confident woman, I honestly stood there all night and I was like, 'Great to meet you, I'm excited,' like, each guy, I was so into, I was so happy to meet them, and then with Dale, I felt like I was just a blubbering mess...I was like, 'What did I just say? Did it sound OK? What just happened?' For me to be caught off guard and for me to be at a loss for words -- I think that definitely says a lot."

"That feeling that I've never felt before... just standing in front of a man, connecting on that level, and it being electric between each other - I've never felt that instantly like that before," she shared. "I had never felt it before, and I never even knew what to expect with those feelings. When you have not experienced it or felt it, you don't know if it exists, but when you feel it, you know exactly what that feeling is."

ET learned in August that Clare's time as the Bachelorette had come to an end roughly two weeks into filming, after she had fallen for one of her contestants. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead (ABC and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the news) and both women's journeys will be featured on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.