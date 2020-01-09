'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Kisses Contestants, Dazzles on Night One in First Look at Her Season

At long last, the first look at Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is here! ABC shared the first glimpse at Crawley's journey to find love within a clip of Keke Palmer singing "Respect" for the dating show.

Spliced between Palmer's recording session is Crawley getting close with a few contestants. She's seen welcoming the men on night one -- and sharing a kiss with two of them! (One is seemingly Dale Moss, while the other has yet to be identified.)

"I have so much to share, and I have so much to give, and I want that with a man," Crawley tells a suitor in the clip.

"I know what I'm looking for," she later adds. "And I am so ready for this."

While Crawley's journey was shorter than other Bachelor leads, the new clip indicates it'll be just as jam-packed with the dazzling outfits, romantic moments and drama as other cycles.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Crawley had fallen for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming, and that Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new Bachelorette. Both women have since been spotted on set at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, but ABC has yet to formally announce Adams as a new lead. Warner Bros. and ABC rarely comment when filming is underway on any Bachelor franchise show.

It was Crawley who fueled reports that Adams was stepping in, as her Twitter account liked a tweet about the speculation on Aug. 2. Her account unliked the tweet soon after, but it caught fans attention -- especially since Bachelor franchise leads aren't supposed to have their phones while filming.

Crawley has since returned to social media, sharing a promo for her Bachelorette season on Instagram on Monday, as well as a short video on her Instagram Story, in which she declared she's "grateful" and "thankful."

Instagram

ET previously learned that both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.