'The Bachelorette': Becca Kufrin, Bryan Abasolo and More Alums Weigh in on Season With 2 Leads (Exclusive)

Some of Bachelor Nation's biggest members are weighing in on the next season of The Bachelorette. ET spoke to Becca Kufrin, Bryan Abasolo, Mike Johnson, Joe Amabile, Tia Booth, and Natasha Parker -- each of whom are co-hosts for an official podcast on Bachelor Nation -- and they had varying opinions about the decision to cast two leads on the next season of the show.

Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman recently told ET that she found the dual casting of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to be "a little sexist," while fellow franchise lead JoJo Fletcher said that she thinks it'll be "incredible" for the women to have a friend with them for their journey.

Kufrin, who co-hosts Bachelor Happy Hour with Michelle Young, said she "can definitely understand both points of view" and considers herself to be "in the middle" of the debate.

"It would be so nice going through this season with a girlfriend who completely understands what you're going through in that moment," she told ET. "It's something that no lead has been able to experience before, so I think it's going to give us a new, fresh perspective and definitely make for a very intriguing season overall."

Though she's looking forward to watching it play out, Kufrin said that she hopes the show "doesn't pit these women against one another."

"There's already enough drama on the show itself, with the contestants, that I would hate to see any drama between the women," she said. "It's going to be tough because when there's two, there's always going to be this underlying level of competition, between the men vying for these women and vice versa. Maybe they are vying for the same guy, I don't know."

"I also don't want viewers to pick favorites and be like, 'This one's the best and this one sucks.' I don't want that dynamic," Kufrin added. "I truly just want everyone to embrace two different love stories and two different seasons wrapped up into one."

Meanwhile, Abasolo told ET that he believes "the camaraderie and just them being able to lean on each other, I think that's going to help them out tremendously."

"I don't think it's sexist," he added. "I mean, who knows, maybe in the future we're going to have two men as Bachelors and that'll even the playing field a little bit and everybody will be able to see that aspect of it."

Johnson, Abasolo's Talking It Out co-host, agreed wholeheartedly, stating, "For me personally, it's not sexist whatsoever. I think that our two leads, Rachel and Gabby, are going to have a wonderful, fantastic time."

The hosts of Click Bait were also on board with the show's new format.

"I think it's fun. I think it's new. I think it's something they've never done before. So, why not switch it up?" Amabile questioned. "I'm excited to watch."

Booth agreed, telling ET, "It's a chance to get to know two people, instead of just one... I feel like we get a chance to see both Gabby and Rachel thrive and do their own thing. It's double the excitement."

"I say more love. I hope they both really do find love," Parker added. "The way that their season [of The Bachelor] ended, how do you pick [just one lead]? It's kind of great that they both got a chance."

As Recchia and Windey prepare for the season to air next month, Kufrin advised the ladies to lean on each other and avoid online chatter.

"You're going to have love and support and you're also going to have trolls and haters out there," she said. "Don't feed into that because ultimately you went on the show for a reason, and that is to find a partnership and that should, hopefully, be your focus."

Abasolo agreed, telling the leading ladies to "roll with the punches" and follow their hearts.

"Just have a good time, live in the moment. You're a part of pop culture history forever. I think that in and of itself is a beautiful thing," Johnson added. "If you find love, you're going to be watching back with your spouse. It doesn't get better than that."

Fans will get the chance to get deeper insight into the franchise's upcoming historic season by tuning into each of the three official podcasts.

"We get the cast coming straight from the show to give us the behind-the-scenes look and give us more detail of what actually went on, which is always special," Kufrin said of Bachelor Happy Hour. "What I am so excited about doing with Michelle is this is the first time where two leads have been able to not only do the interviews and have the guests on to pick their brains, but we've been through their shoes. We've been through two different seasons, we've been a contestant and we've been the lead. It's so fun to have the shared experiences and to give our insight that other podcasts just simply aren't able to do because they haven't been leads on the show before."

Meanwhile, on Talking It Out, Abasolo said that listeners can forward to discussions of "thought-provoking topics that are going to make people out there really think," but in a way that makes it "relatable to their everyday life."

Over on Click Bait, Amabile promised that fans will get to hear directly from "the people that are making the most drama on the beach and on the season."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.