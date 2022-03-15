'The Bachelorette' Announces Its Season 19 Leads -- Both of Them!

Gabby Windey is the next Bachelorette... and Rachel Recchia is too! During Tuesday's live finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the nurse and the flight instructor were announced as the dual leading ladies for the show's upcoming 19th season.

The pair will co-star on the upcoming season, which will premiere Monday, July 11 with host Jesse Palmer.

"For the first time ever, we will have two Bachelorettes for the entire season," Jesse told the women, prompting Gabby to ask, "Do we date the same guys?"

The host didn't have an answer for her just yet as to how the season would be run, but both Gabby and Rachel seemed overwhelmed with happiness, both for themselves and each other.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am," Rachel gushed. "This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby agreed.

On part one of the show's season finale, Clayton confessed that he had expressed feelings of love to each of his final three women, and said that he had been intimate with both Gabby and Rachel.

Both women decided to stay and meet Clayton's family, despite feeling some lingering uncertainty. All seemed well when they won over those closest to him, but Clayton was still wondering what could have been with Susie Evans, who departed the show after learning the extent of his feelings for and intimacy with the other two women.

In the end, Clayton decided to fight for Susie, and end things with both Gabby and Rachel. While Susie turned Clayton down on the final day in Iceland, the pair reconnected post-show and are now happy and in love.

After having been through what they have, Gabby admitted that she could see herself falling for multiple men, though she'd have "a little more discretion with my words" in that situation, a statement that Rachel agreed with.

Looking ahead to their future love stories, Rachel said she's looking for "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she wants a man who's "who emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"I feel like we both have been through so much," Rachel said, "so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.