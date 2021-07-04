'The Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere Dates Revealed

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is just two months away! ABC announced on Tuesday that the 30-year-old bank marketing manager's season of the show will kick off on June 7.

The show's Instagram page also posted about the news, sharing a short clip of Katie smiling while holding a red rose and rocking a blue skirt and white tank.

After Katie's season wraps, Bachelor in Paradise will debut its long-awaited seventh season on August 16, the network announced. The fan-favorite series hasn't aired a new season since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie was announced as the next franchise lead on Matt James' After the Final Rose special. Michelle Young, Matt's runner-up, was also announced as an upcoming Bachelorette. Though no premiere date for Michelle's season has been announced, it's expected to debut this fall, after Bachelor in Paradise's finale.

Katie was eliminated from Matt's season fairly early on, and became the first woman to be cast as the Bachelorette without having made it to the top 10. Last month, ABC revealed 34 of Katie's potential suitors, who range in age from 25 to 36.

"I'm ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind," Katie said on After the Final Rose. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."