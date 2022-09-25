'The Bachelor': Zach Reacts to America's First Impression Rose Pick (Exclusive)

Zach Shallcross was thrilled with America's pick for his first-ever rose. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the newly minted Bachelor at the show's iconic mansion on Sunday, and Zach revealed that he was a fan of Brianna, the recipient of America's First Impression Rose.

The first rose of its kind was handed out during the finale of The Bachelorette when Zach was named the next franchise lead and got to meet five women who could be his future wife on live TV.

While ladies tried to impress by pointing out their similarities with Zach, making up a cute rhyme, displaying their confidence and even doing a shot, it was Brianna's selfie-taking that won America's heart.

When asked if Brianna was the right choice for the first impression rose, Zach responded confidently, "absolutely!"

Zach continued, "I thought coming up with a polaroid camera, taking a selfie on stage and putting it in my pocket, I was like 'wow that was very smooth.'"

"I have it forever and gotta bring it on night one," he said.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Though he couldn't recite all of the women's names when host Jesse Palmer asked him to, Zach assured ET that he's mastered the monikers now. "I'll make sure to remember as many names as possible. I didn't have a hot start at the announcement, but I will do a lot better I promise!" he said.

Overall, the live TV experience made Zach excited about his upcoming journey as the Bachelor.

When asked about what he's hoping to get out of this experience, Zach said, "First and foremost, the most important thing is finding my best friend finding that forever person."

Zach continued, "I think it can actually happen, I've seen it happen, I've lived it. It's real there's love here."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach landing the leading role on The Bachelor came after his devastating breakup with Rachel Recchia, a relationship that the tech executive said is now firmly in the past.

"It was just good seeing her and making sure that everything ended well and I got that closure," Zach said of seeing Rachel.

While Zach told ET that he hasn't spoken to his ex since landing the role, he expressed nothing but good things about the pilot. "There's nothing bad between us and I'm happy for her. I want the best for her, but I'm moving on now," he said.

Rachel likewise wished Zach well, in a previous interview with ET. "I'm really excited for him. I think Zach's a great guy," Rachel said. "It's a lot of pressure, but I think he'll step up to the plate. We wish him the best of luck. We can’t wait to watch him and not be part of a season for once."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

While Zach knows Rachel is right about the pressure he'll face during his journey as the Bachelor, he's more than ready to take on the challenge.

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23. Relive all the drama from season 19 of The Bachelorette with ET's coverage. For more Bachelor Nation fun, tune in to the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.