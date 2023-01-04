'The Bachelor': Meet the Women of Zach Shallcross’ Season 27

A whole new Bachelor journey is about to begin, and fans can now meet the 30 women who are looking to win Zach Shallcross' heart.

The women competing this season range in age from 23 to 30, and hail from all across the United States (and even Vienna, Austria), and from a wide variety of professions --- including marketing managers, nursing students, business owners, and a rodeo racer -- to name just a few.

Shallcross' season of The Bachelor is apparently going to have some early franchise vibes. ET's Denny Directo spoke with Jesse Palmer after the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping in November, and the host gave an update about season 27 of The Bachelor.

"I would say this is the most romantic season and the most emotional season of any of the shows I have been a part of since coming back and hosting," Jesse said. "... I cannot wait for people to see the journey unfold."

"It sort of feels like a throwback to Bachelor seasons of old," he added. "[There's] maybe not as much drama, but more love. I feel like that's what Zach's gonna bring 'em. I think you're gonna be surprised."

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC. Keep reading for a first look at the 30 women who will emotionally duke it out for a shot at love with Zach.

Aly, 26 -- A healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Anastasia, 30 -- A content marketing manager from San Diego, California

Ariel, 28 -- A marketing executive from New York City, New York

Bailey, 27 -- An executive recruiter from Nashville, Tennessee

Rebecca, "Becca," 25 -- A nursing student from Burbank, California

Brianna, 24 -- An entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, New Jersey

Brooklyn, 25 -- A rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cara, 27 -- A corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Cat, 26 -- A dancer from New York, New York

Charity, 26 -- A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Christina Mandrell, 26 -- A content creator from Nashville, Tennessee

Davia, 25 -- A marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina

Gabriella "Gabi," 25 -- An account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Genevie, 26 -- A neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Maryland

Greer, 24 -- A medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Holland, 24 -- An insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Florida

Jessica "Jess," 23 -- An e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27 -- An ER nurse from Austin, Texas

Katherine, 26 -- A registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Kimberly, 30 -- A hospitality manager from Los Angeles, California

Kylee, 25 -- A postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina

Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29 -- A financial advisor from Miami, Flordia

Madison, 26 -- A business owner from Fargo, North Dakota

Mercedes, 24 -- A nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24 -- A patient care technician from Rochester, New York

Olivia M., 25 -- A stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio

Sonia, 29 -- A project manager from Long Island, New York

Vanessa, 23 -- A restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Victoria J., 30 -- A makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

Viktoria E., 29 -- A nanny from Vienna, Austria

