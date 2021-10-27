'The Bachelor Live On Stage' to Return in 2022 With Becca Kufrin as Host (Exclusive)

The Bachelor is taking the show on the road once more! The Bachelor Live On Stage is kicking off their new official tour early next year.

Warner Bros. announced the news on Wednesday, sharing that the celebratory stage event will be hitting the road in March 2022, with former BacheloretteBecca Kufrin once again hosting the festivities.

Billed as "the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party in the form of a wildly fun, flirtatious and interactive evening," the tour will feature numerous male suitors from recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

The interactive stage production condenses an entire Bachelor season in a two-hour live show, and brings "a handful of local ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like."

The Bachelor Live On Stage involves limo entrances, rose ceremonies, group dates and all the drama that fans have come to love from the long-running reality series.

"I hope the audience will feel that unique energy, positivity, hope and connection that I felt when I joined Bachelor Nation," Kufrin said in a statement on Wednesday. "I can’t wait to get back out on the road again."

The Bachelor Live On Stage kicks off on March 16, 2022, in Peoria, Illinois, before embarking on a 40-city tour from coast to coast. The official tour schedule can be found here.

This is the second tour for The Bachelor Live On Stage, and ET's Lauren Zima went behind the scenes in Feb. 2020 during the first tour, to speak with Kufrin and then-cohost Ben Higgins.

"It's a full production," Kufrin explained. "We have everything from different prop changes to costume changes, and all the iconic moments that you see in a normal season, like rose ceremonies, group dates, fantasy suites, hometowns. It's all within our stage in two hours."

"The best way I can explain [the show] is as a sporting event. People pick their favorites, they're yelling at the contestants on stage, they're yelling at the Bachelor," Higgins said. "They're watching the show like how they probably watch their televisions."

