'The Bachelor': How Rachel and Gabby Feel About Zach Landing the Role (Exclusive)

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are reacting to Zach Shallcross being named the next Bachelor. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the ladies the day after their season finale of The Bachelorette aired, and they had only positive things to say about the next franchise lead.

Zach vied for Rachel's heart during his run on the show, but the pair ended things after an awkward Fantasy Suite date. They later reunited live, in-studio, during which time Rachel called her ex "an incredible guy" and Zach said he wants "the best" for the pilot.

"I'm really excited for him. I think Zach's a great guy," Rachel tells ET. "It's a lot of pressure, but I think he'll step up to the plate. We wish him the best of luck. We can’t wait to watch him and not be part of a season for once."

While Gabby had nothing bad to say about Zach, she had made no secret of her hope that her ex, Nate Mitchell, would land the leading role on The Bachelor.

"He knows how to treat women. He's so smart, he's old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading -- not reading social media, reading actual books," Gabby previously told ET of the single dad. "He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He's a real, true definition of a man."

Now, Gabby tells ET that, while "it would have been great to see Nate" in the role, she thinks "Zach will do well too."

As for Zach, he's excited to find his soulmate.

"I am ready," Zach told host Jesse Palmer on Tuesday night's episode, before adding that his experience with Rachel "didn’t change how ready I was."

"I’m now more ready. That’s almost fuel to the fire," he said. "I’m ready to find my person, my best friend. I want to walk away from this with someone for the rest of my life."

Season 27 of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC.