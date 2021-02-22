'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Matt James' Hometown Dates

It's time for hometowns. Matt James has dwindled his group to just four women, and on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor, he'll meet their families.

Controversy surrounding one contestant, Rachael, and host Chris Harrison continues to play out off-screen, but there will be plenty of "tough" conversations onscreen as well, ABC promises. Rachael, Bri, Michelle and Serena P. are left in the running for Matt's heart, with each of them hoping their hometown date takes things to the next level.

ET will be live blogging Monday night's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for a play-by-play of what goes down.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.