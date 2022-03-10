Thandiwe Newton's ‘Intense’ Love Scene With Chris Pine in 'All the Old Knives' Made Her Nervous (Exclusive)

Sometimes, Chris Pine's handsomeness can be a little overwhelming. This was apparently the case for Thandiwe Newton while they were filming their upcoming spy thriller, All the Old Knives.

Newton stunned on the red carpet at a special screening of their new project at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about sharing some particularly steamy scenes with her handsome co-star.

When asked if she was at all nervous about the scene, Netwon joked, "Well, no, yeah, I was, a bit."

"We had a really intense scene right in the middle of the movie it was really important and required nudity and so on," she recalled with a laugh. "And I just caught a glimpse of Chris at one point, like we are getting into costumes and hair and makeup, and I'm like, 'Oh, no, no. No."

"But he is such a sweetie," she added. "And intimacy was handled so beautifully, it was handled well because we had an intimacy coordinator. So everyone knew what was happening and what was going where."

Newton explained that the roles of intimacy coordinators have become so important to productions that include scenes involving nudity and physical intimacy, because "it's all about consent."

"That's why we have the intimacy coordinator. Everyone consents to every detail of what's happening. Everyone's in agreement... and then we go to work," Newton shared.

In the Amazon Studios-backed spy thriller, Pine, who is also an executive producer on the project, and Newton play former lovers and veteran CIA agents.

"I think its harkening back to a time of old when romance was something we all wanted to think about and get excited about," Newton said of the thriller. "It's like an old movie, like Casablanca, but its got that modern edge."

All the Old Knives hits debuts April 8 on Prime Video.