Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.

Taylor gave the duo a gushing shout-out on Instagram minutes after the news was announced on live television.

"THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺," she captioned a gallery of photos of Shumpert and Karagach on the dance floor. "Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that sh*t every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f*cking mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!"

"Congrats guys!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank you @dancingabc and all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDDDD every single week!!!" Taylor added. "You are appreciated 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Shumpert, 31, and Karagach, 28, have been steadily going strong since the season began, earning their first perfect score after delivering a contemporary routine inspired by the thriller Us for Horror Night. The duo came out with an incredible, quasi-acrobatic number that saw both of them embody the malevolent Tethered of the film -- complete with red jumpsuits -- as they danced to the song most associated with the film, "I Got 5 on It (Tethered Mix)" by Luniz feat. Michael Marshall.

"To finally get a chance at something so challenging, it feels like a huge accomplishment," Shumpert told ET back then.

Obviously, that challenge paid off to the sound of him earning the mirrorball, making Shumpert the first NBA star to do so!

"Hats off to the work that we put in," Shumpert told ET after the pair's big win. "I think me and Dani set our mind to that when we got that 40, that we don't want to just to drop off now and just steam out of the competition. I think we just put in a lot of hours and when it was time to perform, it got easy."

It's the first win for the dance pro as well, and while Shumpert said he "couldn't be happier" to take home the trophy, Karagach told ET that she couldn't think of someone "more deserving" to take home DWTS' top honor than the former basketball star.

"I couldn't think of anyone more deserving for it," Karagach shared. "It's never too late to start dancing, no matter what age, no matter what background you are."