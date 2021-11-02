Tessica Brown Undergoes Surgery to Finally Remove Gorilla Glue From Her Hair

Tessica Brown, the 40-year-old woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue on her hair, is recovering from surgery to remove the polyurethane adhesive.

Her manager, Gina Rodriguez, exclusively tells ET that the procedure was a success, and that Dr. Michael Obeng was "able to remove all of the Gorilla Glue out of her hair."

"She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal," Rodriguez adds. "As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover."

While speaking to ET earlier this week, Brown said that she was in a hurry while trying to leave her home. The Louisiana native said she used the adhesive when she realized she ran out of hairspray, thinking that she could "wash it right out."

Brown used olive, tea tree, coconut and other oils to try to remove the adhesive with no success. A week later, she took to TikTok to ask for help, but never intended to go viral for the mishap.

"The reason I took this to social media was because I didn't know what else to do," she said. "I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn't think for one second when I got up the next morning it was gonna be everywhere."

Brown quickly became a target for jokes and unwanted attention, with many referring to her as "the Gorilla Glue girl." She emotionally confessed to ET that the whole situation has taken a toll on her, and she wishes she never would have posted the video.

"I told my son today, 'I wish I could just go back,' because I'm over it. I'm over it," she said. "I'm usually the person that I don't care what people say. I just move at my own pace. I don't care what people say, but it's just getting to the point where people are on TV saying stuff about me."

"If you knew me, you wouldn't say half the stuff they are saying," she continued. "Then somebody said, 'Oh, she's just put that on her head on purpose just to get to here.' Who in their right mind would say, 'Oh well, let me just spray this in my head and become famous overnight?' Never!…Who would want them to do that? I needed somebody to tell me how to take this off, that's all it was."