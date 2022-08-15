Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas Share Special Moments From Their Romantic Honeymoon in Greece

Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are letting the world into their international love bubble! On Monday, the newlyweds took to their Instagram Stories to show off some of their special moments during their honeymoon in Greece.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared photos of their picturesque stay at the CALILO resort on Ios island. In one video, the 50-year-old reality TV star shares her and her husband’s view from a helicopter ride. Giudice also shared her view of her man on the beach as he rocked an open button-up shirt, shorts and held on to a Dior bag.

Keeping the romantic vibes alive, Giudice tagged her man in every post, including the pictures of her delicious food and the romantic stroll through a hotel.

Instagram/Louie Ruelas

Meanwhile, Ruelas gave his followers a look at their honeymoon from his perspective. On his respective Instagram Stories, the groom shared a Boomerang video of his new wife on a swing, and a video of her rocking a sexy Fendi swimsuit as she walks from the water onto the beach. Greece holds a special place in the couple's heart, as it's where they got engaged in October 2021 -- after over a year of dating.

Giudice and Ruelas’ trip comes one week after their fairy-tale wedding. The pair said their "I do's" during a romantic ceremony where the bride walked down the aisle to "Ave Maria" at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Instagram/Teresa Giudice

At the time, a source told ET, “He had vows, but spoke from his heart. She read her own vows.” The couple's first dance was to Ruelle’s “I Get To Love You.”

Another source tells ET, “The wedding was stunning. It went until 1 a.m. and was filled with love. After the wedding ceremony, there was a 2-hour cocktail time filled with all kinds of food. Every cheese, seafood, pasta, literally everything. Then the party was moved into a room that was over-the-top gorgeous with so many flowers, chandeliers."

Insagram/Louie Ruelas

For the ceremony, the bride wore a stunning gown by Mark Zunino with a silver tiara that topped off her voluminous hairstyle. In addition to their respective children from previous relationships, the ceremony was attended by a host of housewives, including her RHONJ castmates Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Dorinda Medley, Kenya Moore, Ashley Darby, Alexia Echevarria, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks and Chanel Ayan.

Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were not in attendance.