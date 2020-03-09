Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits to Getting Into 'Physical Fights' With His Daughter's Mother in New Interview

In his first interview since his release from house arrest, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine opened up about his own controversial past behavior. In particular, the 24-year-old performer got candid about his turbulent relationship with the mother of his first daughter.

Speaking with the New York Times in a profile published on Wednesday, 6ix9ine addressed allegations of abuse made by Sara Molina, the mother of his first child -- 4-year-old daughter, Saraiyah.

"We did have physical fights," 6ix9ine shared with the publication. "I admitted to all that."

While the rapper had no qualms in speaking about his role in the incident, when asked if he thinks "it’s OK to put your hands on a woman" 6ix9ine said, "No, no, [expletive] no."

He went on to reflect on the fact that his daughter will grow up knowing the details of her father's actions.

"It will suck. My daughter’s not dumb. She’ll see everything on the internet," he said. "There’s a lot of things that we’ll have to explain to her."

According to 6ix9ine, he's recently spoken with Molina and he's been spending time with his little girl.

"I’ve been visiting my daughter, I’ve been giving my daughter money. I admitted my truth. It’s the worst thing ever. But I’m not going to sit there and lie to you. I’m telling you, I did it. I admit to it, and I apologize," he added. "I don’t owe the world an apology, the person I owe an apology to is Sara Molina. She got that apology. That’s where it matters."

Molina declined to comment on his remarks to the New York Times, but has been very vocal about the abuse she endured at the rapper's hands over the course of their relationship.

Released from federal prison months early due to coronavirus concerns, 6ix9ine could have been sentenced to years behind bars due to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. However, he turned for the prosecution and testified against other gang members, thus earning a significantly shortened sentence.

However, four months after his release, 6ix9ine is preparing to release his latest album -- the appropriately titled TattleTales, and he's as polarizing a figure as ever in the entertainment world.

"The people who didn’t like me before are the same people who don’t like me now, they just have an excuse," 6ix9ine said of his critics.

When asked if he wants to try and change the minds of those who don't like him or his music, he asked in response, "Why would I want to? It’s made me millions of dollars."

"I’m stupid, but I’m not dumb. What if I change, and I don’t make no more money?" he added. "Keep hating me, because you’re going to keep tuning in."