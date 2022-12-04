'Teen Wolf: The Movie': Watch the Dramatic New Trailer for Paramount Plus

A new trailer for Paramount+'s reunion film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, debuted Sunday during Brazil Comic Con Experience (CCXP). The movie returns a slew of familiar faces from the Teen Wolf series, led by Tyler Posey, and drops on the streaming service Thursday, Jan. 26 in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available the following day Friday, Jan. 27 on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

In the new trailer, which debuted at the Brazil con attended by Teen Wolf's Colton Haynes and Shelley Hennig, Scott McCall (Posey) is starting to see visions of Allison, which prompts him to return to Beacon Hills. With the unexpected resurrection of Allison, who died during the original run of the series, suspicions arise that it's not actually her. And Scott's tense encounter with Allison doesn't negate those theories either.

"It's not Allison," they conclude, as the mission soon becomes clear: Find her so she can be reminded of who she once was.

Teen Wolf: The Movie kicks off when a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it, a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Posey is joined in the movie by Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Hennig, JR Bourne, Orny Adams, Haynes, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, Ryan Kelley, Seth Gilliam, Ian Bohen, Dylan Sprayberry, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Nobi Nakaniski and Tyler Hoechlin.

Watch the new trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie below.

Additionally, a new sneak peek at the series Wolf Pack, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, was unveiled Sunday at CCXP. Series star Rodrigo Santoro was present to debut the clip.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the series follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them -- the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Wolf Pack also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson Tyler Lawrence.

Watch the first look for Wolf Pack below.

Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack premiere Jan. 26 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.