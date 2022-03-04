'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer's Boyfriend Surprises Her With New Home

Setting the bar high! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer got quite the surprise from her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, on Friday and it doesn't seem to be an April Fool's joke!

The 29-year-old reality star and mother of three and her boyfriend posted the same series of photos and videos in front of their massive new home in Charleston, West Virginia.

"Proud to be a First Time Home Owner! 🙌🏾 I am so thankful and blessed and still speechless to own this home 🙏🏾," Jaylan wrote. "Surprise! @leahmesser ❤️ I’m proud of you for selling your first home and so I wanted to surprise you with a new home, our home. We deserve this! You deserve this! I can’t wait to build, grow, and create generational wealth, legacy, and opportunities for us and our families. This is to the next chapter and really leveling up! ☝🏾"

Jaylan went on to talk about what the milestone means to him, writing, "For most people, these are special moments you remember the most—and as a black young man from Charlotte, this is a dream come true. 😇🤞🏾"

The pair is especially excited to welcome Leah's three daughters -- 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie -- into their new home together.

"WV has been a second home that’s been good to me since 2018… Degrees, Friendships, Opportunities, and now a Family! 👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏿🙏🏾 STAY TUNED FOR THE GIRLS REACTION! 👀🎉" Jaylan wrote.

Leah exclusively confirmed her romance with Jaylan to ET back in September 2021.

"We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020," Leah shared at the time. "In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."

They exclusively started dating in August 2021, and Leah gushed about the romance a month later.

"He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!" she said at the time.

Leah was previously married to Corey Simms, the father of her twins, from 2010 to 2011. She later married Jeremy Calvert, Addie's father, in 2012 and they finalized their divorce in 2015.