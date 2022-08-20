'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Engaged to Jaylan Mobley After 1 Year of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Leah Messer, who said "Yes!" when her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley popped the question!

The engagement comes one year after they started dating. She exclusively confirmed her romance with Jaylan to ET back in September 2021. Leah looked ecstatic on the day Mobley proposed to the Teen Mom 2 star. In photos obtained by People, Messer can be seen covering her face after being completely surprised by the lovely proposal. The outlet reports that Jaylan popped the question Friday night during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

It seems Jaylan spared no expense when it came to the engagement ring. People reports he got down on bended knee with a whopping 4.7-carat custom ring.

"It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," Leah said. Jaylan seemed speechless after Leah said yes.

"I can't even express how I'm feeling," he told People. "I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

The proposal had been 2-3 months in the making, Jaylan said, telling the magazine he wanted to propose in the "Pura Vida" country after their visit soon after they started dating.

After the news broke, Leah took to Instagram and posted the proposal photos and captioned it, "Two souls, one heart ❤️ It’s official!! 💍."

Leah and Jaylan first started dating in August 2021. She confirmed the romance a month later.

"We met through a project Jaylan did with ESPN and the Army that was filmed and captured by one of my PA’s in September 2020," Leah said at the time. "In growing my network, I followed Jaylan, and in February of this year, we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date."

During that same interview, Leah gushed about her man.

"He’s so compassionate, caring, patient, kind, thoughtful, has a great sense of humor, is adventurous, and LOVES kids. I swore he wasn’t real!" she said.

Their romance was followed closely by MTV cameras, as Jaylan went to great lengths to live closer to Leah. They took a gigantic step just four months ago when he surprised her with a new home.

Leah's mother to Adalynn, 9, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, and 12-year-old twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace with ex-husband Corey Simms.

Congrats!