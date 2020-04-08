'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Her Fourth Baby Boy

Kailyn Lowry has welcomed her fourth child. The Teen Mom 2 star confirmed the birth on her Instagram stories by posting a snapshot of an E! News report about the little one’s arrival.

The 28-year-old reality star told the outlet that the baby boy arrived on July 30, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," she said. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

While she may have given birth during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowry told a fan earlier this year that she would “absolutely not” consider getting herself or her children a coronavirus vaccine if and when one becomes available.

Lowry confirmed she was pregnant in February, sharing that she was having a “rough” time with morning sickness.

The baby is her second child with ex Chris Lopez, with whom she also shares a 2-year-old boy, Lux Lowry. The Coffee Convos podcaster also has a 10-year-old son, Isaac Rivera, with her ex Jo Rivera, and a 6-year-old son, Lincoln Marroquin, with her ex Javi Marroquin.

See more on Lowry below.