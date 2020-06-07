Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Baby Daughter Dove Needs Neurosurgery in Emotional Post

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up to her fans about her daughter's frightening medical condition. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that her 4-month-old daughter, Dove, is going to need to undergo brain surgery.

"Dealing with anxiety, especially when in the 'public eye,' isn’t easy... I was torn as to whether I should share this information, but as someone who tries to be as transparent as possible, and knowing I have a platform to reach others in similar situations, I would like to update you all," Mellencamp wrote, alongside a snapshot of her baby girl.

"Our sweet baby Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis and has to undergo neurosurgery at the end of the month," Mellencamp continued. "We are so grateful to have an amazing team of doctors and surgeons who have caught this early and will be working on her."

Craniosynostosis is a condition in which the fibrous joints connecting the bones in a baby's skull fuse prematurely, before the brain is fully developed. In this particular case, the condition affects the lambdoid structure, running along the back of the skull.

"Originally, like Cruz before her, we thought Dove had Torticollis and would likely need a doc band for re-shaping," Mellencamp continued, referring to a condition that previously affected her 5-year-old son. "Instead a CT scan showed Lambdoid Craniosynostosis."

Mellencamp explained that the recovery process would likely take "about a week in the hospital and a couple weeks at home," but that the procedure has "a very high success rate."

"So although we are filled with nerves as neurosurgery sounds scary, we have our faith that she will be ok," Mellencamp concluded. "Please keep baby Dove in your prayers and if you have had a child with this same surgery, please let me know below, as I would love any additional insight and support."

The reality star and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, welcomed Dove on Feb. 25.

The two are already parents to daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz. Arroyave is also the dad of an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

"I have really good days, and then I have days where I feel super emotional and I'm like, you know -- especially for a control freak like me, not knowing what's happening can be challenging," she shared. "The unknowns, there's so much uncertainty ... but I mean, all things considered, my kids are definitely doing better than I am."

