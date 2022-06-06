'Ted Lasso' Planning to End After Season 3

Despite their awards season success, critical acclaim and fan devotion, Ted Lasso may be following through with their initial game plan to limit the show to just three seasons.

Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on the Apple TV+ soccer comedy in addition to writing on the show, told the Sunday Times this week that, as far as the Ted Lasso writers are concerned, the upcoming third season will be the show's last, ending with its series finale.

"We are writing it like that. It was planned as three," Goldstein shared, later joking, "Spoiler alert — everyone dies."

Creator and star Jason Sudeikis spoke with ET last October, following Ted Lasso's huge night at the 2021 Emmys -- where the show won seven awards including Outstanding Comedy Series. He didn't give a committed answer either way, but did reiterate that the show was initially planned for three seasons, adding that creatively, he had yet to consider more.

"I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks that you can’t look at season 4 when we're in the middle of season 3," Sudeikis explained. "We can’t worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

"We got to take it one game at a time," he continued, noting that there are "many factors" that would contribute to continuing Ted Lasso past season 3. "As cliche as that may sound, there’s actually truth. It’s hard to think about what to do in the distant future when you're trying to deal with what’s right in front of you."

However, the star and executive producer of the acclaimed comedy jokingly signed off on the idea of some possible spinoffs, noting that co-stars and pals Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple might make a great "crime-fighting duo."



"I think that’s one of the neatest things about the show, at least for me," he shared. "To watch over and over these performances by these amazing actors, this great cast. I really enjoy watching every single one of them and it’s so fun on the writing side just to pair up anybody."

"Literally, take any two of them and kind of like [mix them up], it’s fun to think about," he added. "So, I mean, I would love for the first show to have six different spinoffs."

Ted Lasso seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. See more on the show in the video below.