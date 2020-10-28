Tayshia Adams Shares Cheeky Post After Big 'Bachelorette' Debut

Tayshia Adams is finally here! The fan favorite made her highly-anticipated Bachelorette debut on Tuesday night, and teased fans about her big entrance on social media.

Tuesday night's episode ended with a sexy shot of Tayshia emerging from a pool in a pink bikini, but her post on Instagram was icy hot. The former phlebotomist posed in a white strapless top in front of a snowy background in a pic which she captioned, "You rang...?! 😉."

"YESSSSS GIRL, hurry up! 🥀," one fan commented, while another wrote, "WE READY, SIS."

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Tayshia had stepped in as the Bachelorette, after Clare Crawley had fallen for one of her contestants. The 39-year-old hairstylist's connection to suitor Dale Moss was clear from Night One, and their connection has grown week by week.

On Tuesday night's episode, Clare continued to gush over Dale, who she referred to as her "fiance" while chatting with a producer. She also decided not to give out a rose on her second group date -- leading the men to consider whether they should leave her season.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Clare said she did not quit the show, but seems to suggest through recent tweets she's "liked" that she feels she was "forced out."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Clare in the video below.